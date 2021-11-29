NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NCR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NCR by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

