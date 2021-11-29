Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on NOPMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NOPMF traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

