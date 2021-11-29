NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 307.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.22 million, a P/E ratio of 128.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

