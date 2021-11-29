New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $41.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 9.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,963.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

