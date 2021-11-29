New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NEWR stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $110.85. 5,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,399. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Truist raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

