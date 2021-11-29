New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,915. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.30.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

