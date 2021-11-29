New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

