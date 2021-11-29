Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) received a $61.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.28.

NEM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 344,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

