NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.03. The firm has a market cap of £259.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.