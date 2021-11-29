NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.79

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 23957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

