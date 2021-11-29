NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 23,127 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 754.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

