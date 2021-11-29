NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.17 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.