NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 37,913.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

