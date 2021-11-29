NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $299.40 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $203.98 and a one year high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.94.

