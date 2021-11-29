NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 148 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

