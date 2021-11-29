NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.