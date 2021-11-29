NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

NSRCF stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextSource Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

