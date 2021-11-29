NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

