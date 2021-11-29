Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 294,998 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,843,737.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. 303,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,049,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $131.22 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

