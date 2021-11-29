Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.71. 53,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.61. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

