Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102,718 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $66,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.35. 9,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,850. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

