Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $108,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

