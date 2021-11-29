Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,166.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,433.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,310.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.