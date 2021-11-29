Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.44. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 6,588 shares changing hands.

HLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

