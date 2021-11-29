Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $47,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $269.65 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

