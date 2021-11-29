Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 177.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 217,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 266,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 206,088 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 15,400.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 143,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 538,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

