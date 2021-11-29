Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 88,483 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

