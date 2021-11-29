Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 88,483 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.
Blade Air Mobility Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
