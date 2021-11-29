Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $607.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

