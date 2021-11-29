Northern Trust Corp Sells 89,292 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 111.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $407.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

