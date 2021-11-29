Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,943 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.