Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 44,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.05 on Monday. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

