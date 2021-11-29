Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 44,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.05 on Monday. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Novation Companies Company Profile
