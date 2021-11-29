Nucleus Vision Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $497,503.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00230665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

