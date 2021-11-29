Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.03 on Monday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

