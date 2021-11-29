Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

