Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $850,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.88. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.