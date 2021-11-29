Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $972,000 in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXS opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

