Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,236 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ryerson by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.