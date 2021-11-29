Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 565,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Trevena, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

