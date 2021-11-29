Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,395. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

