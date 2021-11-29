Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,395. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
