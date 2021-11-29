NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.39. 16,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,577. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

