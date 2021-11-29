NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

UPS stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.46. 33,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.