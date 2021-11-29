NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 794.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,521. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

