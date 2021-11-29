NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $680,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. 36,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

