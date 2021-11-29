NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $809,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.66. 8,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,631. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

