NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $587,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock valued at $47,183,609. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.45 and its 200 day moving average is $415.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

