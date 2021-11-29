NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $5,291.10 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,875.20 and a 52-week high of $5,364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,007.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,992.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

