OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in November

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 293.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$29.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. OCI has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

