Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 103,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,207. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

