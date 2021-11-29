Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,361. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.