Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

